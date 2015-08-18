New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Cello Suite #5 in Cm BWV 1011

Track Listing

Prelude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Gavottes I & II

Gigue

Additional Information

— Mike Marshall has announced the release of, available for purchase from the artist on Bandcamp.This is the fifth in the series of recordings aimed at performing the entire work of Bach's Cello Suites on mandocello, a continuing project started during the heart of the pandemic.About the recording Marshall told us, "For this 5th Suite Bach asked that you tune the first (A) string down to G. But he wrote the music as if you were tuned C G D A. The notes just come out the way he wanted them. Scordatura is the Italian name for this. Didn't Monroe do this sometimes?"From the recording, "Gavottes I & II."