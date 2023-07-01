New Music - The Andrew Collins Trio: The Rule of Three

Track Listing

Contranym

How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall

The Return to Dorrigo

Clair de Lune

It's a Berry-Not a Berry

The Rule of Three

Flea Bag

That Jethro Really Burns!

She's Like the Swallow

Shelter in Place

Additional Information

— The Andrew Collins Trio has announced the release of their new project entitledAbout the project Collins told us, "This is the first album of mine sincethat I didn't engineer or produce. It was recorded, mixed and produced by David Travers-Smith (who recorded, though I did produce that one). David has been a good friend and was absolutely my recording/producing mentor. He mastered all of my albums with the exception of"We first worked together onand became fast friends ever since. I really wanted this album to be something different than what I would have created on my own, so working with him again was a no-brainer. He's a master engineer and such a creative force. The album is peppered with little Easter eggs throughout, so patient listeners will have a lot of little subtle (and not so subtle) musical gems to discover through repeated listens."On the project Collins plays mandolin, mandola, mandocello, fiddle and is joined by Mike Mezzatesta (mandolin, guitar, fiddle) and James McEleney (bass, mandocello on "How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?").From the recording, the track "That Jethro Really Burns!"