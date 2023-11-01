  • Stringjoy Mandolin Strings Giveaway Commences October 17 - Six Winners to be Selected

    NASHVILLE, TENN. — Stringjoy, makers of mandolin, acoustic and electric guitar and electric bass strings based in Nashville since 2014 has announced a giveaway of mandolin strings that will commence from a link on the Mandolin Cafe home page October 17.

    Registration will end at noon Central Time on October 20 at which time winning entries will be selected and contacted.

    Six total winning entries will be selected with each winner asked to select a Stringjoy 3-pack of mandolin strings of their choice. The giveaway is for mandolin strings only.

    Stringjoy Mandolin Strings are available in Phosphor Bronze Naturals (10-38, 11-40, 11.5-41), Coated Phosphor Foxwoods (10-38, 11-40, 11.5-41) and 80/20 Bronze Brights (10-34). Their mandolin line which has been receiving positive online reviews was announced here on July 25 of this year.

    Entry guidelines: one single entry per person. Only winning entries will be contacted and anyone may enter regardless of country location. It is not necessary to be a member of the Mandolin Cafe Forum in order to enter.

    Stringjoy Mandolin Strings
    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Oct-11-2023, 8:16pm
      Awroit!
    1. Randy Mallory's Avatar
      Randy Mallory - Oct-16-2023, 11:36am
      Fantastic!
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Oct-17-2023, 7:02am
      Registration is now open.

      Enter here

      Register ends noon, October 20 at 7:00 a.m. Central Time.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Oct-20-2023, 7:01am
      Registration has ended. Winners will be contacted this morning.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Oct-20-2023, 7:31am
      Emails have been sent to our winners. These are just approximations of locations from IP addresses but congratulations to:

      Billy in California
      Timothy in North Carolina
      Jim in Oregon
      Scott in Minnesota
      Brent in Wisconsin
      Jim in Arkansas

      Three of those are forum members so maybe we'll hear from them, maybe not. Thanks to all who entered.
    1. Billy Packard's Avatar
      Billy Packard - Oct-20-2023, 1:56pm
      I see the "Billy in CA." and I got the email from Scott so I will relax my normal paranoia/caution when I get stuff in the email.

      Thanks!! I will report on my impressions. I usually use Mapes that have a very light coating so I will compare them with the StringJoy coated Foxwood.

      Thanks again!

      Billy
    1. sliebers's Avatar
      sliebers - Oct-20-2023, 3:08pm
      I'm thrilled that I won this drawing. I plan to post a report once I try them. I'm going for the coated Foxtrots medium. I'm expecting good things about these since D'addario discontinued my favorite EXP set. I've used the non-coated String Joy guitar strings and really liked them.