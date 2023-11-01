Stringjoy Mandolin Strings Giveaway Commences October 17 - Six Winners to be Selected

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Stringjoy, makers of mandolin, acoustic and electric guitar and electric bass strings based in Nashville since 2014 has announced a giveaway of mandolin strings that will commence from a link on the Mandolin Cafe home page October 17.
Registration will end at noon Central Time on October 20 at which time winning entries will be selected and contacted.
Six total winning entries will be selected with each winner asked to select a Stringjoy 3-pack of mandolin strings of their choice. The giveaway is for mandolin strings only.
Stringjoy Mandolin Strings are available in Phosphor Bronze Naturals (10-38, 11-40, 11.5-41), Coated Phosphor Foxwoods (10-38, 11-40, 11.5-41) and 80/20 Bronze Brights (10-34). Their mandolin line which has been receiving positive online reviews was announced here on July 25 of this year.
Entry guidelines: one single entry per person. Only winning entries will be contacted and anyone may enter regardless of country location. It is not necessary to be a member of the Mandolin Cafe Forum in order to enter.
