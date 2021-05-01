  • New in Print/eBook - How to Play Mandolin in 14 Days by Tristan Scroggins

    How to Play Mandolin in 14 Days by Tristan Scroggins

    Troy Nelson Music, publishers of music how-to books for stringed instruments, drums, piano and more announced the release of How to Play Mandolin in 14 Days by Tristan Scroggins in print and Kindle versions, available from amazon.com.

    This practical, step-by-step guide teaches you the essential elements needed to get started as a mandolin player. No music reading is required. Inside this mandolin book for beginners, you'll find songs, including Americana favorites, melodies, and music exercises, all presented in both chord diagrams and easy-to-use mandolin tab.

    Contents include:

    • Complete Songs
    • Double Stops
    • Tremolo Picking
    • Major & Minor Chords
    • Right-Hand Technique
    • Left-Hand Technique
    • Essential Strum Patterns

    Audio tracks are available for streaming or download with purchase.

    1. Sue Rieter's Avatar
      Sue Rieter - Aug-05-2021, 7:04am
      Anybody see this book yet? I stumbled on it on Amazon yesterday. Being a relative beginner but not an absolute beginner , I wondered if I should check it out. The topics look pretty well rounded.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Aug-07-2021, 11:50am
      Technically hasn't even been out two weeks according to the publish date on amazon and I didn't see anything on his social media about it until 5 days ago. Haven't seen it so can't speculate, but he has a reputation as an excellent instructor and audio interviews I've heard with him like the Mandolins and Beer podcast give me the impression he's a cut above many teachers. I know Megan and Adam who have run the Nashville Acoustic Camps for years think highly of his teaching skills, and he's featured as an instructor at a lot of big name camps all over North America. A lot of mandolin players would like to land those gigs, so you don't get there by just being a gun slinger mandolin player with big chops, which he also happens to have.
    1. Sue Rieter's Avatar
      Sue Rieter - Aug-07-2021, 12:29pm
      Probably will check it out, given those accolades. Also, in some ways, I believe music books are like mandolins - the more the merrier!
    1. DavidA39's Avatar
      DavidA39 - Aug-07-2021, 1:54pm
      Quote Originally Posted by Sue Rieter View Post
      Probably will check it out, given those accolades. Also, in some ways, I believe music books are like mandolins - the more the merrier!
      Tristan is among other things, a mando nerd. He has been hired by the Hartford family to transcribe Johns notebooks full of fiddle tunes, he has published other books and theres great material on his website. If you need a beginner book, I wouldnt fear getting his. No one else has dared say they can teach you mandolin in 14 days.
    1. lowtone2's Avatar
      lowtone2 - Yesterday, 4:27pm
      So, 30 years hasn't done it, I might need to try this. OK, 40.