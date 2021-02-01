David Grisman's Music From the Movie Capone Released

Track Listing

Capone Theme (title credits)

Struttin' the Stuff

Capone's Minuet

Minor Car Chase Swing

Capone Theme (mandocello solo)

Potpourri (Rudy Cipolla)

Ballade of Alphonse

St. Valentine's Day Massacre

Colosimo's Death Walk

Verdi: O tu che in seno agl'angeli from La Forza del Destino

mandola duet)

Big Jim's Cakewalk

Obanion's Wake

Al's Dirge

Speakeasy Waltz

Capone Theme (finale)

Big Jim's Cakewalk alternate

Ballade of Alphonse alternate

Capone Theme (finale) alternate

Additional Information

— Acoustic Disc has announced the release of David Grisman's compositions and recordings that made up the sound track for the movie, from 1975.told the story of the rise and fall of the infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone and the control he exhibited over the city during the prohibition years.The project is available only as a download.This was Grisman's second score for producer Roger Corman, the "Pope of Pop Cinema." About the project Grisman said, "This true-life gangster period piece, set in Chicago during the 'Roaring 20s', proved to be a great vehicle for the mandolin and many of the ideas already percolating in my composing wheelhouse."In the movie, a young Sylvester Stallone appears as Frank Nitti, one of Capone's men responsible for controlling the money for the operation who later succeeded Capone as the leader.This unique music features the Dawg himself playing mandolin family instruments, violinist Richard Greene, bassist Joseph Carroll, plus a cameo appearance by mandolinist/composer Rudy Cipolla (). Now, 46 years later, Acoustic Disc is proud to make this music available in its entirety, re-mastered in the sonically superior high-definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format.From the recording, "Capone Theme, finale."