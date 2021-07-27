Mike Marshall Mandocello - J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007

Track Listing

Prelude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Minuettes 1 & 2

Gigue

Listen

Additional Information

— Mike Marshall has announced the release of, available for purchase now on Bandcamp.About the recording, Marshall told us, "I had always wanted to take this in and this past year of pandemic madness finally gave me the time. It also seemed like the music somehow resonated with the uncertainty of all of life during these months. It put me in the right frame of mind and was pretty much about all I was able to play."From the recording, "Prelude."