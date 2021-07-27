  • Mike Marshall Mandocello - J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007

    Mike Marshall Mandocello - J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007

    WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello - J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007, available for purchase now on Bandcamp.

    About the recording, Marshall told us, "I had always wanted to take this in and this past year of pandemic madness finally gave me the time. It also seemed like the music somehow resonated with the uncertainty of all of life during these months. It put me in the right frame of mind and was pretty much about all I was able to play."

    Track Listing

    • Prelude
    • Allemande
    • Courante
    • Sarabande
    • Minuettes 1 & 2
    • Gigue

    Listen

    From the recording, "Prelude."



    Additional Information

    1. Todd Bowman's Avatar
      Todd Bowman - Jul-27-2021, 7:17am
      Can't wait to hear the whole suite on that Monteleone! Beautiful interpretation of the Prelude! Thank you, Mike for producing the whole suite!

      Peace,
      Todd
    1. DougC's Avatar
      DougC - Jul-27-2021, 7:57am
      I love that photo. And I love that Monteleone. Thoes low tones are so big and it is a nice break from the high sound of a mandolin. Good therapy all around! I'm gonna listen to this recording for sure.
    1. MikeyG's Avatar
      MikeyG - Jul-27-2021, 10:08am
      I agree with everything you wrote, Doug. A wonderful recording.

      MikeyG
    1. jerrymartin's Avatar
      jerrymartin - Jul-27-2021, 10:22am
      This brought tears to my eyes. Such music, such expression. Thanks, Mike.
    1. CES's Avatar
      CES - Jul-27-2021, 11:27am
      Yes.
    1. KCNelson's Avatar
      KCNelson - Jul-27-2021, 11:35am
      Bach is medicine that never expires.
    1. John Soper's Avatar
      John Soper - Jul-27-2021, 2:54pm
      Wonderful Prelude! Can't wait for the whole package!
    1. keith.rogers's Avatar
      keith.rogers - Jul-27-2021, 7:01pm
      the whole suite is available on his BandCamp page.
    1. rodarbal's Avatar
      rodarbal - Aug-06-2021, 12:17pm
      There is something about this that is soothing to the raw reality of the days we live in. Yoyo Ma had that same perspective and he played in Christchurch New Zealand after a major earthquake they had there a few years back. A great inspirational piece that I just started working on myself recently. Mike, you really make that sing and bravo for bringing this to us when we need it.
    1. diggida's Avatar
      diggida - Yesterday, 5:22pm
      I know this was recorded on a Mandocello, but I was curious what people think about key choices. For example, the original Cello Prelude No. 1 key is G. On this recording he chose play it in the original key, which is cool. I've noticed a lot of mandolin players playing it in D, which retains the relative relationship to the instrument that the cello does in G (first note is on the 3rd string rather than the 4th). Both approaches make sense to me, but I'd love to hear some discourse on why one choice might be better than the other. The plus, to me, of staying in G is that its cool its the original key and its a good bit lower and full sounding than the D versions.