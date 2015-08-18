New Seasonal Suites for Mandocello and Octave Mandolin by John Goodin

Listen

Contents

Walking Tune Hornpipe Saraband Reel Air Jig

Vernal Signs New Growth The Little Flowers The Cultivator Full Bloom

Queen Anne's Lace The Morning Glory Dames Rocket The Sunflower Princes Feather

Amber Russet Golden Scarlet Auburn

Additional Information

andare two new publications by John Goodin, a collection of four sets of tunes.All of the pieces in the collection were arranged with larger mandolin family instruments in mind. The longer scale lengths and deeper resonance of the mandocello and octave mandolin provide both challenges and opportunities. Sample recordings of this music can be found at the author's blog "So Many Tunes." Currently, the first two suites can also be streamed as albums at his Bandcamp page.The music for Octave Mandolin (or "Mandola in G") is treble clef (sounding an octave down) and the music for Mandocello is bass clef. At this time the collection is only available in PDF format.From the collection, the track "Auburn."Winter Suite, February 2019Spring Suite, May 2019Summer Suite, August 2020Autumn Suite, November 2020