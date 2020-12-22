Peghead Nation to Host 8-Session Live Mandolin Class with Sharon Gilchrist

— Peghead Nation has announced an eight-part live Zoom workshop series taught by mandolin instructor Sharon Gilchrist entitled "Melodic Embellishment: A Doorway to Improvisation."The series, designed for beginning to intermediate-level mandolinists and players of instruments tuned in fifths looking to start improvising or increase their improvisational skills will be held every other Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm PST (2 pm to 3 pm EST), starting Saturday January 16 and ending on April 24.The fee for the entire workshop is $200. In addition to admittance to all eight workshops, students will receive PDFs (notation and tab) and audio MP3s of each tune, as well as access to recordings of each workshop. Workshop recordings will be available to students a week after each class, in case they miss a class or want to review what theyve learned.In the workshop, Sharon will use common bluegrass and old-time tunes like "Old Joe Clark," "Whiskey Before Breakfast," "June Apple," "Angeline the Baker," and more to demonstrate her method for teaching students how to embellish and vary melodies as a way to begin to improvise.In working with private students and teaching at numerous music camps around the world Sharon has developed an effective way of teaching this first stage of improvisation, allowing students to quickly go from playing basic melodies to expressing themselves on their instrument.