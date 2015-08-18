Ask the Dawg - A Virtual David Grisman Mandolin Encounter

Additional Information

— The Old Town School of Folk Music has announced a virtual online event with mandolin legend David Grisman to be held December 19, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Central Time.Join David Grisman for a discussion on all things mandolin and Dawg entitled "Ask the Dawg - A David Grisman Mandolin Encounter."In this moderated discussion, David will talk about and demonstrate aspects of his world renowned musicianship and musical history. Ranging from composition and improvisation to musicianship and record producing, plus all points in between, the Dawg invites you to bring your questions to this forum. With the help of John Huber, Program Manager at the Old Town School of Folk Music, encounter David Grisman in a mandolin learning session of canine proportions!Registration is $50 ($45 for Old Town School members).