New Music from Jozef Scheiner - La Mando, Dedicated to the Mandola

Slovak mandolinist Jozef Scheiner has announced the release of a new album entitled La Mando, dedicated to mandola. Scheiner presents his own compositions, recorded in the company of musicians from the Slovak Republic and the Czech Republic playing an H-5 mandola that was specially crafted for this project by Czech luthier Miroslav Váňa.
About the new project Scheiner told us: "I fell in love with the magical sound of the mandola three years ago. I decided to make some compositions for the mandola and other instruments - pieces that reflect my inner world. And I experimented a bit. I must say that I was surrounded by the right people. The whole process was a teamwork effort. I would like to thank once again to all those who took part in this project. I hope this album will bring a little joy into people's lives in these difficult times."
Listen
From the album, the track "Baroque."
Track Listing
- Shlapanitsa
- Baroque
- Eagle
- Kupalinka
- Croagh Patrick
- Dark Swing
- Wind
- elamoR
- Time
The Musicians
- Jozef "Dodo" Scheiner (mandola)
- Tibor Feledi (hammond)
- Juraj Griglák (double bass, bass guitar, fretless bass guitar)
- Peter Korman (double bass)
- Ladislav Muroň (flute, shawm)
- Stanislav Palúch (violin)
- Igor "Ajdi" Sabo (drums, percussion)
- Peter Szabados (dobro, pedal steel guitar)
- Michal Vavro (guitar)
Cover: painting by Richard "Tykva" Benčík. Graphic design by Martin Scheiner. Music video by Zuzana Rybárová Slančíková. Recorded in Birdland Studios. Mixed and mastered by Peter Szabados. Special advisor: mandolinist Jan Skovajsa
Additional Information
Message