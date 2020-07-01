  • Acoustic Disc To Cease CD Manufacture

    PORT TOWNSEND, WA — After 30 years, Acoustic Disc has announced that they have stopped manufacturing physical CDs, while moving their catalog of 100+ releases to the digital domain.

    In an email to their customers David Grisman stated: "The good news is that all of our releases will be available in perpetuity as digital downloads, decreasing our carbon footprint. Many of them have been upgraded to Deluxe Editions, which contain additional tracks not included in their physical counterparts, while many are also available in the Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format, sounding better than CDs!

    "These special editions are not available anywhere else, and we plan to keep releasing new projects in the months and years ahead. So buckle up, the best in 100% Handmade Music is yet to come! Thanks for your continued support and have a great Acoustic holiday season."

    Acoustic Disc will launch a new web site optimized for their new digital only business model at midnight New Year's Eve while simultaneously selling the remaining CDs until inventory is depleted.

    Additional Information

    1. Michael Eck's Avatar
      Michael Eck - Dec-07-2020, 2:04pm
      Go, Dawg!
    1. Drew Egerton's Avatar
      Drew Egerton - Dec-07-2020, 3:15pm
      I'm excited for some of the digital releases for sure!
      I only keep hard CDs anymore when I have them autographed and really don't have much of anything to listen to them on anyway.
    1. Bob Clark's Avatar
      Bob Clark - Dec-07-2020, 3:55pm
      OK, I'll admit I am old school and still listen to CDs. But my other main use for them is stringing them up, maybe 4 or 5 to a string, with a weight on the end, and hanging them in the open doorways of the barns. The flash of the sun reflecting on them keeps the starlings, sparrows and pigeon out. How the heck am I going to do this when CDs go away? Will the starlings finally win?
    1. Sue Rieter's Avatar
      Sue Rieter - Dec-07-2020, 4:24pm
      I do this too, to keep squirrels, etc. out of the peach trees when they're ripening. I've still got some old AOL software CD's in use, so I don't think I'm going to be caught short.

      I'd have a hard time doing it with music CDs, though, unless they were truly damaged. Seems wrong somehow
    1. Bob Clark's Avatar
      Bob Clark - Dec-07-2020, 4:38pm
      I agree, it might not feel quite right, but I can think of a few 'performers' who's CDs might find their most appreciated use on a string, not in a player!

      We used to get those AOL CDs in the mail all the time. All sorts of things came with user manuals on CD for a while, too. Now I have to dig around for no longer needed CDs for this purpose, or damaged CDs that no longer play.
    1. Drew Egerton's Avatar
      Drew Egerton - Dec-08-2020, 8:51am
      As I sit here reading those comments, a possessed cardinal continues flying into the windows of several rooms of our new house. Maybe this will work! lol
      To be clear, I didn't discard any of the actual CDs, just the boxes that were not signed. I have a few of the CD holder sleeves that contain all my CDs, DVDs, Xbox games, etc.
      But I am not trying to acquire more if I can help it!

      Kudos to Dawg on adjusting to the changing marketplace.