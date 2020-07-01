Acoustic Disc To Cease CD Manufacture

— After 30 years, Acoustic Disc has announced that they have stopped manufacturing physical CDs, while moving their catalog of 100+ releases to the digital domain.In an email to their customers David Grisman stated: "The good news is that all of our releases will be available in perpetuity as digital downloads, decreasing our carbon footprint. Many of them have been upgraded to Deluxe Editions, which contain additional tracks not included in their physical counterparts, while many are also available in the Hi-Definition (24-bit, 96 kHz) format, sounding better than CDs!"These special editions are not available anywhere else, and we plan to keep releasing new projects in the months and years ahead. So buckle up, the best in 100% Handmade Music is yet to come! Thanks for your continued support and have a great Acoustic holiday season."Acoustic Disc will launch a new web site optimized for their new digital only business model at midnight New Year's Eve while simultaneously selling the remaining CDs until inventory is depleted.