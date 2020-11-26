New Music from Marijke & Michiel Wiesenekker - Wouldn't Listen

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Celebrating 20 years of recording on their own label Wouldn't Listen label, mandolin and guitar duo Marijke & Michiel Wiesenekker have released a compilation of tracks from past recordings, including select remakes, with the album Wouldn't Listen.
About the release, the duo told us, "We had a lot of fun making this digital audio compilation and remembering the different mandolins and guitars we used for the recordings, and of course still use. Most of the tracks are taken from albums released 2013-2020 on our label Wouldnt Listen and there are also other released tracks from 2000-2010."
Track Listing
- CooCoo Bird
- Canyon
- Romance
- Van Amsterdam naar Wuppertal
- Blue Jazz
- Concerto in Do Maggiore rv 425
- Di Saposjkelach
- Baby Blue
- A very very very Sad Song
- Valtzer Fantastico
- Mexican Nights & De Witte Stier
- Shake Mama
- Mokum
- Jewgrass
- Desert Waltz
- Mein süßes Lieb
- Cordeleta
- Beresjiet: dag 4 - zon, maan, sterren
- Beresjiet: dag 5 - vissen & vogels
- Hommagio a Giovanni Gioviale
- May we have this Dance?
Past Recordings
- Family Life (2020)
- Saevis Tranquillus in Undis (2016)
- Baumstrasse 14 (2013)
- May we have this Dance? (2010)
- de single Beresjiet (2008)
- The Inner Sound & Beyond (2004)
- Wouldnt Listen (2000)
