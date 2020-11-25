New Music from Mario Poletti - One Man One Mandolin

Listen

Track Listing

Autumn Leaves

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Garota de Ipanema

Noise #1

Billie's Bounce

My Foolish Heart

Sir Duke

Noise #2

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

Blue Monk

Time After Time

St. Louis Blues

Additional Information

is the title of a new, truly solo release, from Italy based musician Mario Poletti. On the recording, Poletti plays acoustic and electric mandolins, electric mandola, and adds hand clapping, foot tapping and finger snapping to the mix.On the recording Poletti tackles familiar popular jazz standards and mixes in a few pop tunes and two original compositions.From the album, the opening track "Autumn Leaves."