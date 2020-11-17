Florian Klaus Rumpf's A Year with the Classics Launches

About the Author

Additional Information

— Following his publicationsand, Florian Klaus Rumpf has announced the launch offor mandolin.The project presents variations by classical mandolinists Pietro Denis, Gabriele Leone, Giovanni Battista Gervasio and Antonio Riggieri and provides a guide for practicing. Every variation is inspected closely. Historical sources and their transfer to the present day and suggestions for the practice process and ideas for interpretation are all presented.In order to make the project accessible to the broadest possible audience, each lesson is available in a German and an English version. In addition to the standard notation, tablature is provided.The individual lessons are now only available for 3 on the crowd sourcing site Ko-fi. There is only one lesson per month. In order not to miss a lesson, support the author on Ko-fi monthly and you will receive new material to practice every month.If you miss the start of the project or you are missing a lesson, it can be purchased through the project shop for 4.When the book is finished, it will be published through the author's publishing company and ordered via his web site. If you collect 8 lessons or more, you will receive the book for free after completion. Lessons bought in the shop count towards the 8 lessons for the full book.Florian Klaus Rumpf decided to put the mandolin at the center of his life from the ageof seven. He studied with Professor Caterina Lichtenberg, Valerij Kisseljow, and Silke Lisko atthe Wuppertal campus of the Academy for Music and Dance in Cologne (Hochschule fürMusik und Tanz Köln).His work is focused on the entire spectrum of mandolin instruments, from baroque mandolinsthrough to the octave mandolin and the liuto cantabile. He takes particular care to highlightthe diversity of this family of instruments. Florian Klaus Rumpf works with composers,composes pieces himself, researches and arranges in order to ensure that the literature forthis array of instruments is constantly expanding. In 2017, he founded his own music publisherand label.