Music of Choro Master Déo Rian in Print and Play-Along

FREEMONT, CALIF. — ChoroMusic.com, the worldwide reference in play-along songbooks of Brazilian instrumental music has announced the release of the music of Brazilian Choro master Déo Rian, a book containing twelve of his compositions, two of them in partnership with Jacob do Bandolim.
The collection includes digital audios with solos and playbacks, an insert with the respective scores in C, Bb and Eb, as well as the biography and relevance of the author to the history of Choro.
An extraordinary mandolinist, Rian had a close relationship with Jacob do Bandolim that lasted 8 years. He was one of the privileged few to get invited to the evening musical gatherings that Jacob held at his home.
About these gatherings, Deo tells, They were held practically every week, on Fridays or Saturdays. Radamés Gnattali, Elizeth Cardoso, the Época de Ouro Ensemble, Dino, César, Carlinhos, Jonas, and many other musicians and artists used to attend them, myself included. We would play choro and samba, Paulo Tapajós would sing some modinhas (variety of traditional urban Brazilian song), Radamés would play the piano... We were close friends from 1961 to 1969."
Track Listing
- Branquinha
- Bruno no choro
- Choro simples
- Chorões do Bandolim de Ouro
- Com dor e tudo
- Déo Rian aos setenta
- Lembranças de um violão
- Na casa do Manoel Rigaud
- O pandeiro do Darly
- O sarau do Luiz Santana
- Pensando na vida
- Três amigos
Includes audio with 12 songs with soloists, 1 tuning track and 12 playback tracks. Spiral bound, standard notation only.
Additional Information