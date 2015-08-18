  • New Music from Jack Dunlap - The Isolation Sessions

    by
    Mandolin Cafe
    Published on Apr-30-2020 6:30am Views: 262
    1 Comment Comments
    New Music from Jack Dunlap - The Isolation Sessions

    Mandolinist Jack Dunlap has announced a May 6 release of his solo recording The Isolation Sessions, available or pre-order now.

    About the recording, Dunlap told us, "Only recently did the thought of doing a solo mandolin album pop into my mind. I had tossed the idea around about 5 or 6 years ago, but seeing a lot of my favorite players such as Chris Thile and Sierra Hull do similar projects, I decided to go in a different direction with my music.

    "About a month before quarantine, the idea of such a project popped back in my head, but I had so many things in the works that I assumed it would be two to three years before I would begin work on it.

    Flash forward to mid March. Quarantine begins and all of my current projects come to a halt. I decided if I was going to record a solo project, now was the time. I enlisted the help of a young bass player, Alex Kimble, and The Isolation Sessions came to be."

    Listen

    From the album, the track "Journey to the Forbidden Forest."



    Track Listing

    • The First
    • Journey To The Forbidden Forest
    • Ride
    • In Isolation
    • Alone Again
    • Wendy's Reel
    • Wayward Bound
    • Wind and Rain
    • Three Jigs
    • Striking Man

    Additional Information

    1. roberto's Avatar
      roberto - Today, 10:36am
      Wow!! Sounds awesome!